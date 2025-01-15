Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags raised to full height for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered all flags at state buildings in Florida to fly to their full height for Inauguration Day, pausing a 30-day flag-lowering order following the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

The governor said the decision was made because the day "is an important tradition of our Republic where Americans come together to celebrate the peaceful transition of power between presidents."

"Our nation's flag will be prominently displayed at full-staff to honor the tradition of our founding fathers and the sacrifices made by those who have served to ensure the torch of liberty continues to burn strong," a memo issued by the governor said.

DeSantis said flags will once again be lowered to half-staff the next day, Jan. 21, to continue honoring Carter's life.

Read DeSantis' order on the flags raised to full height:

The 30-day flag-lowering period, set into motion with President Joe Biden's initial order, affects flags at federal government buildings and their grounds, as well as at U.S. embassies and other facilities abroad, including military installations and vessels.

It runs through Jan. 28, which encompasses President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and first week in office. In line with Biden's order, governors throughout the country issued their own orders to govern flags in their respective states.

The incoming president has expressed consternation that flags would still be lowered when he takes the oath, and it's possible that he could order the overall reversal of Biden's decision once he's installed as president on Jan. 20.

"Democrats are all 'giddy'" about the notion that flags will be lowered on Inauguration Day, Trump wrote Jan. 3 on social media.

"Nobody wants to see this," Trump wrote. He added that "no American can be happy about it. Let's see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump has already taken action over the flags that he can control: at his home in Florida. In the days following Carter's burial, a large U.S. flag at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club was observed already flying at its full height, despite an order from DeSantis that mirrors Biden's.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday also ordered that flags at the U.S. Capitol be raised to their full height on Inauguration Day.

The U.S. flag code lays out parameters for lowering the U.S. flag to half-staff, including a 30-day period for current or former presidents to cover flags at federal government buildings and their grounds, as well as at U.S. embassies and other facilities abroad, including military installations and vessels.