Gov. Ron DeSantis meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during multi-city business trip to Italy

ROME — The governor of Florida and a delegation of business representatives are looking to increase business opportunities for the Sunshine State in Europe.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently on a multi-city visit to Italy to foster international trade between Florida and the Mediterranean country.

Florida's governor met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Tuesday.

"It was great to discuss relations between Florida and Italy with the Prime Minister today in Rome. We hope that Florida and Italy’s relationship continues to grow, and we welcome greater investment from Italian companies in our state,” DeSantis said in a statement. "We appreciate the Prime Minister hosting our trade delegation this week, and we are appreciative of her efforts to advance the interests of her country and her people."

According to the governor's office, the delegation is comprised of 85 representatives from various Florida industries including higher education, transportation and logistics, aerospace and aviation, military and defense, hospitals, life sciences and manufacturing.

Florida officials said the trade mission aims to create "numerous economic opportunities" for the state.

"Italy is among Florida's top twenty trade partners internationally, accounting for $4.4 billion in annual bilateral trade," according to the governor's office.

Besides Rome, DeSantis and the delegation are scheduled to visit Viareggio, Florence, Turin and Milan.

New Trade Development Office to Open in Italy

The governor's office also announced Tuesday that a new international trade office will open next year in Italy.

The SelectFlorida international trade development office will open in Italy in 2025. Officials said that SelectFlorida already has 18 international trade development offices in 16 countries worldwide.

Officials said the new office will provide information and assistance to Italian companies interested in establishing operations in Florida.

In the town of Viareggio, state officials said DeSantis and the delegation visited with local leaders and representatives to encourage investments in Florida's ports and expand their operations in the state.

"Florida is greatly expanding its Italian presence, and we are pleased to announce our newest international trade office will be in Italy," DeSantis said in a statement. "Our brick-and-mortar presence here will continue the work of this trade mission in bringing more businesses, investment, and trade to Florida."

According to state officials, Florida already has a partnership with Italy that spans several industries, including transportation and logistics, aerospace and aviation, military and defense and life sciences.