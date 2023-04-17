Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Gov. Ron DeSantis says new Disney bill coming from Florida Legislature

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Lake Buena Vista on April 17, 2023.
WESH via NBC News Channel
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Lake Buena Vista on April 17, 2023.
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Lake Buena Vista on April 17, 2023.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 14:02:34-04

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday afternoon that the state Legislature is working on a new bill regarding Walt Disney World and the controversy surrounding its management.

He said it will nullify the agreement the previous Reedy Creek board made with the company, which ceded much of its power to Disney.

"We have a government of laws ... not men," DeSantis said, "and that includes the law being superior to big corporations, even corporations as big and powerful as Walt Disney Company. They are not superior to the laws that are enacted by the people of the state of Florida."

DeSantis made the announcement during a Monday news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration Building in Lake Buena Vista.

RELATED: Renewed battle between DeSantis, Disney

In February, DeSantis signed a bill that gave him control of Disney World's self-governing district, punishing the company over its opposition to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.

The governor was joined by Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson for the news conference.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7