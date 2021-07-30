Watch
NewsState

Actions

Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to discuss COVID-19 and masks at restaurant in Cape Coral

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference at Christ the King Catholic School in Jacksonville on May 11, 2021.
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 09:59:35-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will host a news conference in Cape Coral on Friday. You can watch it in this article or on our Facebook page.

DeSantis will be at the Two Meatballs in the Kitchen restaurant where he recently visited the restaurant owners and posted a picture on Twitter.

DeSantis expected to make remarks regarding coronavirus and wearing masks.

This will be his first appearance after he spoke in Utah, mocking the updated mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DeSantis took shots at the nation's public health agency and its top doctor during an appearance Wednesday in Salt Lake City, soundly rejecting mask mandates that have been springing up throughout the country again amid a summer surge in cases.

"Did you not get the CDC's memo?" DeSantis asked the crowd of mostly unmasked attendees at the public policy conference. "I don't see you guys complying."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of early July 29, 2021