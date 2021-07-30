Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to discuss COVID-19 and masks at restaurant in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will host a news conference in Cape Coral on Friday. You can watch it in this article or on our Facebook page.

DeSantis will be at the Two Meatballs in the Kitchen restaurant where he recently visited the restaurant owners and posted a picture on Twitter.

I recently had the chance to stop by Two Meatballs, owned by Franco & Luigi for over 13 years. A family-friendly restaurant dedicated to quality and service, they have locations in Fort Myers and Cape Coral. Great food and welcoming environment! https://t.co/muQFTxduGO pic.twitter.com/mpAv5sG18d — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 24, 2021

DeSantis expected to make remarks regarding coronavirus and wearing masks.

This will be his first appearance after he spoke in Utah, mocking the updated mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DeSantis took shots at the nation's public health agency and its top doctor during an appearance Wednesday in Salt Lake City, soundly rejecting mask mandates that have been springing up throughout the country again amid a summer surge in cases.

"Did you not get the CDC's memo?" DeSantis asked the crowd of mostly unmasked attendees at the public policy conference. "I don't see you guys complying."