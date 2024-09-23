Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 9

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Monday declaring a state of emergency for parts of Florida ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

The governor declared the following counties under a state of emergency:

Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

Due to the impacts from Hurricane Debby, the water tables and riverine levels across north and west-Central Florida remain above normal, and the additional incoming heavy rainfall will likely cause significant riverine flooding for an extended period, the emergency order said.

The state of emergency allows state officials to make critical resources available to communities ahead of any potential areas that the storm may impact.

Under a state of emergency, Floridians are also permitted to receive early prescription refills regardless of typical limits, the Florida Department of Health said.

The WPTV First Alert Weather team continues to monitor Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The system is likely to become Hurricane Helene over the next several days.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Cabo Catoche to Tulum, Mexico and Cuban province of Pinar del Rio.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect along Rio Lagartos to Tulum, Mexico and Cuban provinces of Artemisa, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth.

The disturbance is expected to move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A northwestward motion is expected tomorrow, followed by a faster northward or north-northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday, NHC said.

Most long-range models keep the storm to our west, making landfall between Panama City and the Big Bend of Florida sometime Thursday evening.

Floridians are encouraged to know the flood risks in their area and prepare for potential impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. To learn more, click here.