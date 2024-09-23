Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: Invest 97 L likely to become Helene

46464236-WPTV_Tropical Outlook-Auto.png
WPTV
46464236-WPTV_Tropical Outlook-Auto.png
Posted

All eyes on Invest 97 L in the Caribbean Sea.

This system is likely to become Helene over the next several days.

Models intensify it rather quickly before it makes landfall some where in western Florida.

Some models hinting that it may become a Major Hurricane, at least a Category 3.

For now, most long range models keep the storm to our west, making landfall between Panama City and the Big Bend of Florida sometime Thursday Evening.

Farther out in the Atlantic, another wave near the Cabo Verde Islands, has a high chance of developing into the next tropical depression or storm.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: More swell coming!

James Wieland