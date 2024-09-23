TROPICS: Invest 97 L likely to become Helene

All eyes on Invest 97 L in the Caribbean Sea.

This system is likely to become Helene over the next several days.

Models intensify it rather quickly before it makes landfall some where in western Florida.

Some models hinting that it may become a Major Hurricane, at least a Category 3.

For now, most long range models keep the storm to our west, making landfall between Panama City and the Big Bend of Florida sometime Thursday Evening.

Farther out in the Atlantic, another wave near the Cabo Verde Islands, has a high chance of developing into the next tropical depression or storm.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

