Gov. Ron DeSantis' Boater Freedom Initiative aims to make Florida waterways safer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced his new Boater Freedom Initiative Wednesday morning.

The proposal would prevent local governments from banning the sale or use of boats based on fuel sources. It would also prohibit Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) from conducting random vessel safety inspections without probable cause.

Boaters share how they feel about new initiative

Gov. Ron DeSantis' boater initiative aims to make Florida water ways safer

His big message to boaters?

"We want to make sure that the 'Free State of Florida' lives up to that reputation on the waters in and around the state of Florida," DeSantis said.

As it currently stands, law enforcement officers can pull over boaters for safety with no probable cause.

DeSantis wants that to end. He wants boaters to be free on the water but safe and not feel like they're being targeted by law enforcement.

"I'm always in the right, so come on board," said James Herbert, a Florida boater, who for the past 50 years has been utilizing the Florida waterways and said he understands why the current laws are in place.

"It's a good thing, because it's a lot of people out there that don't know what they're doing. Or they're drinking or whatnot, so I have no complaint with it," said Herbert.

A statement baked by a local fisherman.

"In my opinion, there is a lot of boneheads out there," said Mike Gannon. "Anything that would make boating safer, I tend to agree with. As long as it doesn't go overboard."

Overboard is what DeSantis fears for boaters.

"People who are just out by themselves, when there's no indication that anything is wrong, they should not be subjected to these intensive searches. And so this is a fair and balanced approach," said DeSantis. "If somebody's breaking the law, they will be held accountable."

The proposal would also lead to the creation of a Florida Freedom Boater decal by FWC at registration. The decal will indicate to law enforcement that the boater has taken the necessary steps to maintain proper safety requirements.

The proposal will be considered when legislative session begins in March.