Gov. Ron DeSantis announces removal of 220 Medicaid providers amid fraud, abuse investigation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida's intensified effort to root out fraud, waste and abuse in the state's Medicaid program has resulted in more than $1 billion in projected savings and the removal of hundreds of providers from the system.

Speaking at the Healthcare District of Palm Beach County alongside Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) Secretary Shevaun Harris, DeSantis said the state has expanded oversight and enforcement measures to identify fraudulent billing and improper Medicaid payments.

"We want to make sure that what is being spent is being spent well," DeSantis said. "Medicaid dollars must go to healthcare for eligible Floridians, not to people who are gaming the system."

According to state officials, AHCA has conducted more than 400 provider site visits since January and increased the use of data analytics, claims monitoring and background screening to uncover suspicious activity.

As part of the crackdown, the state said more than 150 fraud-related referrals have been made to the Florida Attorney General's Office over the past year, more than 250 providers have been placed on payment restrictions or had payments suspended, and more than 220 providers have been terminated from Florida Medicaid due to fraud, waste or abuse.

State officials said those terminated providers accounted for more than $230 million in Medicaid billing in 2025.

A major focus of the effort has been Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) services, commonly used to help children with autism. According to Harris, Florida Medicaid spent approximately $6.57 billion on ABA services between 2023 and 2025, nearly four times more than any other state's Medicaid program. At one point, spending was projected to grow by 30% annually.

The state moved ABA services into managed care in 2025, a change officials say has improved oversight and slowed spending growth to less than 10% annually. As a result, the state now projects ABA-related expenditures at roughly $2.8 billion, more than $1 billion lower than previous forecasts.

"That is where we want our funding going," Harris said. "Not in the pockets of crooks."

Investigators uncovered instances in which providers billed Medicaid for impossible service schedules, including claims for more than 24 hours of care in a single day and services allegedly provided continuously through weekends and holidays.

To strengthen provider screening, AHCA also partnered with identity verification company SentiLink to help identify synthetic identities, suspicious ownership structures and other potential fraud indicators before providers enter the Medicaid system.

Despite the enforcement actions, DeSantis and Harris emphasized that the effort is aimed at fraudulent providers and not families who rely on Medicaid services.

When WPTV Investigative Reporter Jamie Ostroff asked about concerns from families struggling to access ABA therapy, particularly in Palm Beach County, Harris said managed care plans are working with affected recipients to connect them with new providers when a provider is removed from the program.

"If there is a parent watching and they're having any issues, they can contact the agency and we will help them ourselves or connect them with their managed care plan," Harris said.

DeSantis said the Medicaid initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly while maintaining Florida's fiscal position. The governor highlighted the state's recent budget reductions, debt repayment efforts and tax relief measures as examples of what he described as responsible financial management.

State officials said AHCA will continue conducting site visits, monitoring claims and referring suspected fraud cases for further investigation.

"This is kind of just the opening salvo," DeSantis said. "I would anticipate you will see more results coming in the weeks, months and years ahead."

