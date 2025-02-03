Gov. DeSantis announces 'Second Amendment Summer' gun tax holiday as part of budget proposal

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new tax holiday for Floridians on Monday. We could be seeing a "Second Amendment Summer."

On Monday, as part of his 2025-2026 budget proposal, titled "Focus on Fiscal Responsibility," DeSantis revealed a new tax holiday on gun and ammo purchases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis debuts new Florida tax holiday as part of budget proposal

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 'Second Amendment Summer' gun tax holiday

The tax holiday, which DeSantis dubbed the "Second Amendment Summer," would allow people to purchase firearms, ammunition and accessories tax-free from Memorial Day to July 4.

"I think this is going to be wildly popular," DeSantis said in response to a question about whether he expects push back from the legislature on the gun sales tax holiday. "Why would they want to fight back on that? This is something their voters would expect them to support."

The governor's office claims this tax holiday could save Floridians $8 million on gun and ammo purchases.

The budget still needs to be approved by the legislature, when the regular session starts March 4.