Gov. DeSantis and Gov. Abbott celebrate boom belt economy as Democrats highlight affordability issues

MIAMI, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gathered in Miami on Tuesday to celebrate what they described as the economic rise of the “boom belt,” arguing that low-tax, pro-business policies in states like Florida and Texas are attracting companies, investment and new residents from elsewhere in the country.

Speaking at an event focused on the shifting balance of economic power in the U.S., DeSantis cast Florida as a model for growth, contrasting the state with Democratic-led strongholds.

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DeSantis and Abbott tout boom belt economy as Democrats hit affordability

“I often tell people, as governor of Florida, my job is to closely follow California, Illinois, New York, so I can do precisely the opposite of what they do,” DeSantis said.

Abbott echoed that message, arguing that the South has become the new center of American business.

“The center of gravity of American capitalism is now headquartered in the boom belt,” Abbott said.

The appearance gave DeSantis a chance to highlight Florida’s continued economic and population growth, as well as high-profile business wins. The event weeks after tech company Palantir announced it would relocate to Miami. Federal data also shows Florida has recently outpaced much of the country in population growth and, at least in recent quarters, real GDP growth.

But the optimistic tone came just after a legislative session in Tallahassee where the Republican supermajority failed to reach agreement on several major affordability issues, including property tax cuts, additional insurance reforms, health care costs and broader housing relief.

That disconnect is becoming central to Democrats’ political message heading into 2026.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried has been working to sharpen that contrast. Late last month she argued that while Republican leaders celebrate macroeconomic growth, many Floridians are still struggling with rising day-to-day expenses.

“Do I pay for my electric bill, or do I fill up my tank of gas so I can get to work tomorrow and take my kids to school?” Fried said during a March 25 call. “These are not decisions that families in our state should have to deal with.”

Fried and other Democrats are trying to build on momentum from upset victories in last month’s special legislative elections by making affordability a defining issue in next year’s campaigns. Their argument is that even as Florida posts strong economic indicators, many residents remain squeezed by housing, insurance, health care and other household costs— and Republicans are to blame.

“They don't care about you, they don't care about your family, they don't care about your well-being, they don't care about your healthcare, they care about keeping people in power,” Fried said.

The political clash sets up a familiar debate over whether broad economic growth is translating into relief for voters. DeSantis and Abbott are betting that business expansion, migration and investment tell a winning story for Republican governance. Democrats, meanwhile, are trying to frame the next election as a referendum on whether Florida has become too expensive for many working families.

Lawmakers are expected to return to Tallahassee in the coming weeks for up to three special sessions to address unresolved issues from the regular 60-day session, including the budget, property taxes and congressional redistricting.

