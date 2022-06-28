Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday runs from July 1 - 7

Florida's "Freedom Week" sales tax holiday begins Friday.

It runs from July 1 to July 7.

Between those dates the following items will be tax-free:

Fishing supplies

The first $5 of the sales price for bait or fishing tackle.

The first $30 of the sales price of fishing tackle boxes or bags.

And the first $75 of the sales price of rods and reels if sold individually.

Camping supplies

The first $30 of the sales price of camping lanterns and flashlights.

The first $50 of the sales price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs.

Plus the first $200 of the sales price of tents.

Sports Equipment

Any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or footwear, selling for $40 or less.

Boating and water activity supplies

The first $25 of the sales price for snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks.

The first $50 of the sales price for safety flares.

The first $75 of the sales price for life jackets, coolers, paddles and oars.

The first $150 of the sales price for water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable water tubes or floats capable of being towed.

Pool supplies

The first $100 of the sales price for pool and spa replacement parts, nets, filters, lights and covers.

The first $150 of the sales price for residential pool and spa chemicals.

General outdoor supplies

The first $15 of the sales price of sunscreen and insect repellent.

The first $30 of the sales price of water bottles.

The first $50 of the sales price of hydration packs and bicycle helmets.

The first $100 of the sales price for sunglasses.

The first $200 of the sales price for binoculars.

And the first $250 of the sales price for outdoor gas or charcoal grills and bicycles.

The Freedom Week sales tax holiday also makes admissions to the following events tax-free: private and membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities, musical theater performances, live sporting events, live music events, museum entry, movies, festivals, state park entry, cultural events, ballets, plays, and fairs.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a $1.2 billion plan designed to provide relief for Floridians from the highest level of inflation in 40 years.

Other sales tax holidays will include:



The entire month of October when gasoline will be tax-free, saving drivers around $.25 per gallon.

Diapers and clothing for children age five or under will be tax-free from July 1 - July 30.

Books for children will be tax-free from May 14 - August 14.

A Back-To-School sales tax holiday runs July 25 - August 7.

A 14-day Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday runs May 28 - June 10.

The first-ever Skilled Worker Tools sales tax holiday from September 3 - 9.

For more information on Freedom Week, visit floridarevenue.com/freedomweek.