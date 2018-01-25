Four people on small plane that crashed in Marathon, sheriff's office says

Mostly Cloudy
Four people were on a small plane that crashed in Marathon Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
It posted a photo on its Facebook page.
Four people were on the flight and two were to be airlifted to a Miami hospital.
The sheriff's office said the plane reportedly caught fire but the flames were put out quickly.
The plane went down in a wooded area on the back side of the Marathon Airport, the sheriff's office said.
