Four people on small plane that crashed in Marathon, sheriff's office says

WPTV Webteam
3:05 PM, Jan 25, 2018
Four people were on a small plane that crashed in Marathon Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

A small plane crashed in Marathon Thursday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

It posted a photo on its Facebook page.

Four people were on the flight and two were to be airlifted to a Miami hospital.

The sheriff's office said the plane reportedly caught fire but the flames were put out quickly.

The plane went down in a wooded area on the back side of the Marathon Airport, the sheriff's office said.

No other information was released.

 

