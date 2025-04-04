Former Florida lawmaker Lauren Book walking to raise awareness for child sexual abuse

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Former Florida Senator Lauren Book is using the Taylor Swift friendship bracelet craze to let victims of sexual assault know they're not alone.

Book, who used to represent parts of South Florida, started out on her annual 1,500-mile "Walk In My Shoes" walk this week.

WATCH: Lauren Book shares why she's raising awareness

Former Florida lawmaker Lauren Book walking to raise awareness

To bring even more attention to her campaign this year, Book enlisted the help of professional sporting groups in Florida, a girl scout troop and women's organizations to assemble friendship bracelets. She is handing them to sexual assault survivors as she and supporters walk across the state.

Book is a survivor of child sexual abuse. Her advocacy work continues to garner support in Tallahassee, where she will end her walk at the end of this month. She said it's important for people to realize digital and social media have only made child sex abuse harder to root out.

"Children are being assaulted online in ways that we can't even contemplate today," said Book. "The sexual exploitation of children online it is prolific. It is profound."

Book's 10th annual trek across the state will make a pit stop in Boca Raton on Sunday, April 6. For those who'd like to join her for the next leg of her journey to Sugar Sand Park in Boca Raton, participants will meet at Bloomingdales at Town Center Mall. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

To register, click here.