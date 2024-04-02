Florida's toll relief program extended for another year

MIAMI — Drivers who frequently navigate Florida's toll roads will get a little relief for a second year in a row.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Miami on Monday to announce the toll relief program will cut the toll rates of frequent commuters in half by applying a toll credit from April 2024 to March 2025.

"I am pleased to have secured an additional $450 million for toll relief in Florida that will alleviate costs on our commuting families," DeSantis said. "Florida is committed to good fiscal governance, and I am committed to returning our surpluses back to the taxpayers in the form of tax breaks and toll savings."

The program allows drivers who use SunPass and other Florida-based transponders, and have 35 or more qualifying toll transactions monthly, to receive a 50% credit to their account.

Florida Department of Transportation Click here to expand the graphic.

The state said the toll relief program provided about $500 million in savings to more than 1.2 million drivers last year.

No registration is needed for drivers to receive the savings.

During Monday's announcement, the governor also announced the beginning of construction on the Golden Glades Interchange project in Miami-Dade County.

Click here to learn more about the toll relief program.