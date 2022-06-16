Florida's Purple Alert system set to begin July 1 to assist in finding missing persons

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's new Purple Alert system is set to launch July 1 a year after it was signed into law by the governor.

The alerts will be is used to assist in the location of missing adults under the following criteria:

Suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer's disease or a dementia-related disorder

An intellectual disability or a developmental disability

A brain injury

Other physical, mental or emotional disabilities that are not related to substance abuse

A combination of any of these and whose disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm

On July 1, FDLE will launch the Florida Purple Alert Program designed to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities. Today, you can sign up to receive the Florida Purple Alerts: https://t.co/9aGKXMq3B0 pic.twitter.com/y6ipUIgi3M — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 16, 2022

The state's Purple Alert plan was established by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on July 1, 2021.

Only law enforcement agencies can request the activation of a Purple Alert.

If you would like to report a missing person, please contact your local police department or sheriff's office first, then contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (356-4774).

Click here to learn more about the program.

Visit the FDLE website to sign up to receive email or text alerts when a Purple Alert is activated.