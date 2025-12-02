Florida's Devil's Den offers underground spring diving experience in 10,000-year-old sinkhole

WILLISTON, Fla. — Hidden in the quiet city of Williston, Florida, lies a natural marvel that has been captivating visitors from around the world — a prehistoric spring over 10,000 years old known as Devil's Den.

This unique underground destination sits in a massive sinkhole that was discovered by accident when a cattle farmer noticed his livestock mysteriously disappearing.

"Most people say he was losing his cattle. He didn't know how, and sure enough he wandered around and found 'Devil's Den' the top of the hole, right? And after that, more people started hearing about it. Then it started getting some notoriety," said James Flores, who has worked for Devil's Den for years.

The site has evolved significantly since its early days in the 1980s, when adventurous visitors would jump in from the top and use rope ladders to access the water below.

Walking through the narrow opening reveals an impressive underground chamber filled with crystal-clear water that attracts explorers from across the globe.

"Pictures actually don't do it justice. It's one of the most beautiful springs you'll see in the world," Flores said.

The destination draws international visitors seeking unique experiences.

"I've actually had people from Belgium, China, Germany, a lot of German and all over the U.S. I've had people from Alaska come here in a van, funny enough. And they came here and they said this was one of their bucket list things to do," Flores said.

Devil's Den is exclusively accessible to snorkelers and divers, reaching depths of 60 feet while maintaining a consistent temperature of 72 degrees year-round.

"Swim throughs are the biggest thing here for scuba divers, but for snorkeling, mainly the aesthetic. Being underground having vines coming from the ceiling and this beautiful, crystal-clear water. It's a beautiful atmosphere that people love to see," Flores said.

For visitors who prefer to stay above water or families with young children, the site now offers mermaid shows in the pond. The location also features camping areas and cabins for overnight stays.

The cabins come equipped with modern amenities including air conditioning, television, microwave, mini refrigerator, sink, and full bathroom facilities.

"A lot of people enjoy it," Flores said during a tour of the accommodations.

The underground spring experiences high visitor volume, with approximately 45 people visiting every hour and a half during operating hours.

"200 to 300 divers at a time with all these snorkelers. So it does get a little hectic here and there," Flores said.

Despite the crowds, each visitor experiences something unique in this underground chamber where sparkling streams and brilliant blue depths create an almost otherworldly atmosphere.

The natural wonder continues to gain attention on social media, drawing adventure seekers to this hidden gem that proves sometimes the most extraordinary discoveries happen by accident.

