Florida woman accused of sending boy, 6, to steal package from front porch of home

Associated Press
9:11 AM, Jan 18, 2018

Santana Lindsey

Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A woman is accused of sending a small child to steal a package from the front porch of a Florida home.

Volusia County Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that home surveillance video captured the image of the 6-year-old boy getting out of a car, running to the home's front door, and taking the package Monday afternoon.

The homeowner told investigators the package contained a $30 battery for a garage door opener.

Twenty-year-old Santana Lindsey was arrested Wednesday. She's charged with principal to burglary of a dwelling, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child neglect. Jail records show she's being held on a $5,500 bond. Records don't list an attorney for her.

The relationship between Lindsey and the boy wasn't explained.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top