Florida voters head to the polls for primary

Tuesday is Election Day across Florida.

Florida is a closed primary state, which mean only voters registered with a given party can vote in that party's primary.

States with closed primaries include party affiliation in voter registration, so that the state has an official record of what party each voter is registered as.

Voters registered as independents can still vote but only in races with no party affiliation, like ones for county judge.

In Martin County everyone can vote on the property tax increase. The School Board says raising property taxes by a "half-mill" they can make schools safer and enhance mental health programs across the district.

The increase will also be used to provide supplemental pay and professional development for teachers and staff, including incentives to recruit and retain quality teachers.

The increase will raise approximately $11.2 million annually for four years.

When voting, don’t forget to bring photo identification and report to your designated polling site. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.