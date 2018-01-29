Florida teen with terminal cancer marries high school sweetheart days after diagnosis

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A Tampa Bay-area teenager with terminal cancer married his high school sweetheart just days after discovering he only has weeks to live.

The wedding was planned in just a few days because the couple couldn't afford to waste any time.

There wasn't a single dry eye inside The Big Red Barn in Plant City, Fla., on Sunday. It was the special place where high school sweethearts Dustin Snyder and Sierra Siverio got to say their "I do's."

The couple got engaged on Thursday and were married just three days later.

“We did it fast because honestly, we don’t know how much longer he does have," said Sierra Snyder.

About a year ago, on the day before Dustin’s 18th birthday, he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called synovial sarcoma. Then it went into remission. It soon returned a second and a third time. That last time doctors said there was nothing else they could do.

“Appreciate the time you have," said the new bride, "You don’t know how much time you have.”

Her husband's doctors are expecting he has weeks to a month. But Sunday wasn’t about counting the minutes.

“I feel amazing, it’s the best most special day of my life for sure," said Dustin Snyder.

The crowd's hearts clashed between joy and sorrow. Despite the tears, there's an understanding: this couple is making their dream come true. It's something many of us will never get to plan out.

“It’s a beautiful venue, beautiful place," said Snyder. "All the people I love. All my friends, family here. This is everything I could ever ask for.”

The dress. The suit. The venue, cake, DJ -- everything was donated by the community in just four days.

The family got more than $7,000 in donations to help them tie the knot.

“It’s meant everything. I couldn't have imagined how much support and how much love I have from this community," he said.

The moment was perfect as the newlyweds shared their first dance as husband and wife. After all, what’s more important than true love?

The couple plans to celebrate their honeymoon at Disney World. They also have a trip planned to Colorado next month.