Florida teen with terminal cancer to marry high school sweetheart with help from community

A Tampa Bay-area teenager in hospice care with terminal cancer will have his dying wish come true this weekend in Plant City.

Dustin Snyder, 19, plans to marry his high school sweetheart, Sierra on Sunday.

The wedding is being held at the Big Red Barn in Hillsborough County, which is donating their space for the nuptials free of charge.

Snyder's mother, Cassandra Fondahn, said it has been a whirlwind the last few days. They decided they had to give their son his wish sooner than later.

At 18, Snyder was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. After months of chemotherapy, the cancer was gone.

However, Fondahn said just three weeks ago Snyder was rushed to the hospital with abdominal cramps, and doctors discovered the cancer had returned.

Snyder is now on hospice as he knows his days are becoming numbered.

The Valrico teen's older sister, who lives in Jacksonville, created a GofundMe account for wedding donations.

The community has now come together to buy a wedding dress, a tux for Snyder and rings.

Fondahn said they are still finishing up the rest of the planning for Sunday's wedding.