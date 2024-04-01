Florida Supreme Court facing Monday deadline to issue abortion decision

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court could likely issue a major opinion Monday having to do with abortions in the state.

The court is weighing whether to include abortion protections on the November election ballot.

There was a lot of anticipation last Thursday over whether the Supreme Court would make a decision, but Monday is the court’s deadline.

If the amendment ends up on the November ballot, it would undo the state's current 15-week abortion ban, as well as the six-week ban that is currently blocked by the courts.

At least 60% of voters would have to approve the amendment for it to pass. The ruling would permit abortions up to viability, 24 weeks or six months of pregnancy with health and safety exceptions.

"We expect it to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest electoral issue on the ballot in Florida in 2024. And we think we're gonna go down the ballot and win," said Anna Hochkammer, the director of the Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition.

“This amendment literally throws women into the back alleys of abortion. It deregulates abortion," said Mat Staver with the Liberty Counsel.

As for when we can expect a decision from the Florida Supreme Court, that's around 4 p.m. Monday.