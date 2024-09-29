Watch Now
Florida sending personnel, resources to storm-battered North Carolina, Tennessee after Helene

Operation Blue Ridge seeks to help Floridians in need of rescue in other states
The storm left parts of western North Carolina isolated over the weekend because of landslides and flooding that forced the closure of Interstate 40 and other roads. (CNN Newsource)
An aerial view of a damaged bridge and flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene is seen along the Nolichucky River, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Greene County, Tenn.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Sunday that Florida is deploying recovery assistance to North Carolina and Tennessee to help those areas in the aftermath of the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene.

State agencies that are responding include:

  • Florida Division of Emergency Management
  • Florida State Guard
  • Florida National Guard
  • Florida Department of Transportation
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission
  • Florida Law Enforcement Coordination Task Force
  • Law Enforcement Strike Team

DeSantis said the state is also launching Operation Blue Ridge to assist Floridians seeking rescue in western North Carolina, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Tennessee Valley.

These individuals can fill out an assistance form by clicking here.

In a news release from the governor's office, assets and personnel being deployed include the following:

Florida Division of Emergency Management

  • One All-Hazards Incident Management Team
  • One Communication Unit Strike Team
  • One Telecommunications Emergency Response Task Force 
  • Ten Truck Loads of Water (which equates to 42,550 gallons of water)
  • More than 100 Starlink communication devices

Florida State Guard

  • Two Special Missions Search and Rescue Teams
    • 8 search and rescue soldiers
    • 1 aerial assessment pilot

Florida National Guard

  • Two National Guard Response Teams
    • 8 National Guard soldiers
  • Equipment
    • 2 CH-47 Chinooks and crew

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

  • One Law Enforcement Coordination Taskforce
    • 7 FDLE agents and analysts
  • One Law Enforcement Strike Team
    • 7 FDLE agents and officers

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement

  • 22-man team
    • 2 Captains
    • 2 Team Leaders
    • 12 Officers/Investigators
    • 1 LE PIO
    • 1Mechanic
  • Equipment
    • 1 SOG trailer
    • 4 High-water vehicles (buggy/high water UTV)
    • 3 Airboats
    • 3 Shallow Draft vessels
    • 18 4x4 trucks
  • Aviation
    • Fixed-wing aircraft 
    • 1 pilot
    • 1 tactical flight officer 

Florida Department of Transportation

FDOT has made the following resources available to support the inspection and assessment of transportation infrastructure maintained by North Carolina's and Tennessee's Departments of Transportation:

  • Emergency Cut and Toss Strike Teams
  • Infrastructure Damage Assessment Teams
  • Bridge Inspection Team (including structures impacted by flood waters)
  • Temporary Bridge Materials
  • Hydraulic Modeling Professional
  • Project & Contract Management Teams
  • Public Information Officer & Emergency Communications Technology
