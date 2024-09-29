Florida sending personnel, resources to storm-battered North Carolina, Tennessee after Helene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Sunday that Florida is deploying recovery assistance to North Carolina and Tennessee to help those areas in the aftermath of the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene.

State agencies that are responding include:



Florida Division of Emergency Management

Florida State Guard

Florida National Guard

Florida Department of Transportation

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission

Florida Law Enforcement Coordination Task Force

Law Enforcement Strike Team

DeSantis said the state is also launching Operation Blue Ridge to assist Floridians seeking rescue in western North Carolina, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Tennessee Valley.

These individuals can fill out an assistance form by clicking here.

In a news release from the governor's office, assets and personnel being deployed include the following:

Florida Division of Emergency Management



One All-Hazards Incident Management Team

One Communication Unit Strike Team

One Telecommunications Emergency Response Task Force

Ten Truck Loads of Water (which equates to 42,550 gallons of water)

More than 100 Starlink communication devices

Florida State Guard



Two Special Missions Search and Rescue Teams

8 search and rescue soldiers 1 aerial assessment pilot



Florida National Guard



Two National Guard Response Teams

8 National Guard soldiers

Equipment

2 CH-47 Chinooks and crew



Florida Department of Law Enforcement



One Law Enforcement Coordination Taskforce

7 FDLE agents and analysts

One Law Enforcement Strike Team

7 FDLE agents and officers



Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement



22-man team

2 Captains 2 Team Leaders 12 Officers/Investigators 1 LE PIO 1Mechanic

Equipment

1 SOG trailer 4 High-water vehicles (buggy/high water UTV) 3 Airboats 3 Shallow Draft vessels 18 4x4 trucks

Aviation

Fixed-wing aircraft 1 pilot 1 tactical flight officer



Florida Department of Transportation

FDOT has made the following resources available to support the inspection and assessment of transportation infrastructure maintained by North Carolina's and Tennessee's Departments of Transportation:

