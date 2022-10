ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County asks residents to avoid contact with bats after they say a bat-related situation occurred at The Landings in Tradition.

The DOH in St. Lucie is providing treatment to individuals who have been exposed to a bat by accidental contact, a bite, or a scratch.

The department said in order to avoid the risk of rabies, treatment should start soon after exposure.

"The only preventative treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization," said the DOH.

Florida residents and visitors are asked to avoid contact with wildlife.

Take precautions and avoid contact:

• Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

• Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Residents can call Port St. Lucie Animal Control at 772-871-5042.

• Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

• Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

• Keep your pets under direct supervision, so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If a wild animal bites your pet, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Port St. Lucie Animal Control at 772-871-5042.

• Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

• Information about Bats in Buildings: https://myfwc.com/conservation/youconserve/wildlife/bats/bats-in-buildings/

Anyone who has been exposed to a bat is asked to contact DOH-St. Lucie County at 772-462-3883, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. On weekends or after hours, please call 772-462-3800.