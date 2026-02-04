Florida residents helped FWC remove more than 5,000 iguanas during cold snap

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced that it was able to remove 5,195 green iguanas during a two-day period.

FWC officials enacted an executive order before this weekend's historic cold snap, temporarily waiving permits and allowing the public to transport cold-stunned iguanas to FWC offices on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. Iguanas are considered an invasive species in Florida, because they can damage ecosystems and pose health risks to people.

Residents help capture invasive iguanas during cold snap

WPTV visited the FWC field office in Tequesta on Monday, where residents had dropped off more than 900 iguanas during the two-day period.

Tyson Matthews, a spokesperson for FWC, told WPTV the cold weather presents a "rare opportunity" to remove an invasive species from Florida. He said every iguana turned in helps reduce the state's population.

The final total for the Tequesta office, according to FWC, was 1,075 iguanas.

At FWC's Sunrise office, 3,882 iguanas were collected; the Marathon site received 215 iguanas; and the Fort Myers location received 23 iguanas.

The executive order has now ended and permits are required again for transporting iguanas.