Florida resident detained as latest suspect in assassination of Haiti's president

Suspect identifies himself as a doctor
Posted at 6:13 AM, Jul 12, 2021
2021-07-12 06:13:20-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The latest suspect detained in Haiti amid the search for the masterminds and assassins in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse is a Haitian in his 60s living in Florida who identifies himself as a doctor and has accused the leaders of his homeland of corruption.

Police identified the man Sunday night as Christian Emmanuel Sanon and said Moïse's alleged killers were protecting him as the supposed president of Haiti.

The head of Haiti's police accused Sanon of working with those who plotted and participated in Moïse’s killing, but gave no information on the purported masterminds.

The police chief says Haitian authorities obtained the information from interrogations and other parts of the investigation.

