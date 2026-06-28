DAVIE, Fla. — Florida Republicans gathered at the Hard Rock Hotel for a rally ahead of the August primaries, with affordability, property tax reform and overdevelopment emerging as the top issues among voters in attendance.

The event drew a wide range of Republican figures, including Sen. Rick Scott and candidates for governor, as the party worked to energize its base before the upcoming primary elections.

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Florida Republicans gather at Hard Rock Hotel ahead of August primaries

Voter Jessica Johnson said affordability is the defining issue for her.

"I think affordability is the main issue, especially in Florida," Johnson said.

Johnson also weighed in on development concerns.

"You have to have responsible development. You have to be very, very careful, because you can't go back once you, once you develop, you can't undo it," Johnson said.

Voter Rhonda Lopez pushed back on arguments that property tax relief would harm public services.

"The tax break. They said it will ruin our, our parks, it'll ruin our all of our services. That is not true. That is not true. You need to tighten your belt, just like the working man has to tighten his belt, the government has to tighten theirs," Lopez said.

For 18-year-old Boca Raton resident Grant Mandel, the event marked his first foray into the political process as a first-time voter.

"Politics has always been my thing, you know. Some people like sports, some people like whatever. I like politics, so I'm really excited to be able to engage in the political process myself," Mandel said.

Mandel said his top priority is clear.

"My number one issue is that the people that we have support President Trump," Mandel said.

Political analyst Susan McManus said the energy at the event was notable.

"A lot of enthusiasm," McManus said.

McManus said speakers sent a clear message to the crowd.

"It was made very clear. We can't take this election for granted, meaning Republicans, we can't take it for granted," McManus said.

McManus outlined the major themes that ran through the event.

"Big issues that all the speakers talked about, of course, was affordability, and then they broke it down into some talked about home insurance, some talked about the tax issue and the tax amendment on the ballot. Others talked about law enforcement. Education was a top topic, but I think a real big theme overlaying all of those topics was children, their safety, their future, and parents' rights," McManus said.

McManus said both parties routinely hold events like this ahead of major votes to energize their base. She said the races to watch are those for governor and attorney general, and warned that time is running short for candidates looking to secure the nomination.

"This is coming up the time in which you have to make inroads if you're going to be the nominee for the poll," McManus said.

McManus added that while Florida may not be a battleground state, Republicans should not consider a victory guaranteed.

"30% of Floridians who are not registered with either party, where are they going to be when it's time to vote? And I think that's a huge unknown, the largest that group has been in decades," McManus said.

WPTV

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