Florida officials announce more than 6,000 immigration arrests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Over the last five months, Florida law enforcement officials have arrested more than 6,000 people suspected of being in the country illegally, a U.S. Border Patrol official announced Friday, as the state continues its aggressive approach to help carry out President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

The announcement comes as Department of Homeland Security officials declared they are reimbursing the state for nearly $30 million for immigration-related expenses, underlining Florida's growing importance to the Trump administration's mass immigration crackdown.

At an event Friday in Tallahassee, Madison Sheahan, the deputy director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, applauded Florida's efforts and said the agency is doling out $1.7 billion to state and local law enforcement across the country.

"Our federal partners are sitting there with a checkbook, ready to write,” said Rob Hardwick, sheriff of St. Johns County, south of Jacksonville. Hardwick's officers alone have carried out more than 700 immigration-related arrests, according to a state official.

"I recommend you get on board," Hardwick said at Friday's news conference, in a message directed at other local law enforcement officials.

Florida's total of more than 6,000 arrests builds on the more than 5,000 arrests carried out over a three-month period in the Los Angeles area, according to DHS, and the more than 940 arrests that officials made over one month in a Washington, D.C., operation.

Local and state officers in Florida have been empowered to launch a sweeping immigration enforcement effort to arrest residents who lack legal status, thanks to the Trump administration's revival of an old federal program that delegates authority to local police, county sheriffs and state agencies.

The number of 287(g) agreements has soared to 1,036 during Trump's second administration, with Florida agencies signing 326, more than any other state. Some participating institutions appear to have little, if anything, to do with immigration enforcement, including the Florida Department of Lottery Services.

Friday's funding announcement includes more than $10 million for local agencies in Florida and another $28.5 million for state-level partners, to help cover equipment and transportation expenses and offset the salary, benefit and overtime expenses of the more than 4,700 Florida officers who are now deputized to carry out immigration enforcement. “This is just the beginning,” Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.

Also on Friday, officials announced details of an operation carried out by local, state and federal partners resulted in more than 350 arrests in central Florida over the span of four days. Speaking to reporters at an event in Cocoa, Florida, Jeff Dinise, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Miami Sector, said the federal government has “no better partner" than the state of Florida, holding up the state as a national model.

"The state of Florida and our Florida sheriffs have embedded in every facet of homeland security," Dinise said.

In a state where nearly a quarter of residents are foreign-born and much of the economy is driven by tourism, hospitality and agriculture, Florida is a prime location for law enforcement to find and detain people suspected of being in the country illegally, in targeted operations that immigrant advocates argue are discriminatory. Traffic stops meant to nab immigrant workers without status on the way to a job site have led to the arrest of at least two U.S. citizens in Florida.

The state is also fronting hundreds to millions of dollars to house immigrant detainees for the federal government, holding them in state-run facilities as they appeal their cases or await deportation. The makeshift detention center in the Florida Everglades dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" has been the target of multiple federal lawsuits seeking to shutter the remote compound of tents and trailers.

Earlier this month, Florida officials announced they had opened a second immigration detention facility at a state prison east of Jacksonville.