Florida nurse barred after social media post refusing anesthesia for Republican patients

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Thursday that Erik Martindale is no longer a registered nurse in the state after he posted on social media that he would refuse to provide anesthesia for Republican patients.

"Healthcare is not contingent on political beliefs, and we have zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty to treat patients with the respect and dignity they deserve," Uthmeier said on X.

Martindale's post, which was reposted by Libs of TikTok, stated his intention to deny medical care based on political affiliation.

"I will not perform anesthesia for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath and I stand behind my education. I own all of my businesses and I can refuse anyone," Martindale wrote in his post.

The action comes one day after another Florida nurse faced similar consequences on Wednesday for a controversial social media post. Lexie Lawler is now prohibited from working as a nurse in Florida after posting a viral video wishing health complications during childbirth for Karoline Leavitt, President Donald Trump's press secretary.

According to Uthmeier, Lawler's medical license is suspended until the Board of Nursing takes final action, but she cannot practice in Florida during that time.