Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsState

Actions

Florida nurse barred after social media post refusing anesthesia for Republican patients

Attorney General James Uthmeier says Erik Martindale violated his ethical duty to treat all patients regardless of political beliefs
James Uthmeier
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks during a meeting between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., March 5, 2025.
James Uthmeier
Posted
and last updated

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Thursday that Erik Martindale is no longer a registered nurse in the state after he posted on social media that he would refuse to provide anesthesia for Republican patients.

"Healthcare is not contingent on political beliefs, and we have zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty to treat patients with the respect and dignity they deserve," Uthmeier said on X.

Martindale's post, which was reposted by Libs of TikTok, stated his intention to deny medical care based on political affiliation.

"I will not perform anesthesia for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath and I stand behind my education. I own all of my businesses and I can refuse anyone," Martindale wrote in his post.

The action comes one day after another Florida nurse faced similar consequences on Wednesday for a controversial social media post. Lexie Lawler is now prohibited from working as a nurse in Florida after posting a viral video wishing health complications during childbirth for Karoline Leavitt, President Donald Trump's press secretary.

According to Uthmeier, Lawler's medical license is suspended until the Board of Nursing takes final action, but she cannot practice in Florida during that time.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening