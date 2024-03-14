Florida motorcyclist arrested after fleeing at speeds of 145 mph with 'Will Run' license plate

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Central Florida arrested a teenage motorcyclist who they said drove recklessly at high speeds in an attempt to evade multiple agencies earlier this week.

According to a post on the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the motorcyclist, Ashtin Jarvis, 19, of New Smyrna Beach fled during an attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Aerial video from the sheriff's office helicopter showed Jarvis weaving in and out of traffic at speeds reaching 145 mph on Interstate 4.

They said he taunted and fled from Port Orange police, New Smyrna Beach police, Ormond Beach police, Edgewater police, South Daytona police and Volusia County deputies.

Jarvis was finally arrested in Sanford after the helicopter tracked him into Seminole County. The sheriff's office said the motorcyclist had an invalid license plate that said, "Will Run."

"Participating law enforcement agencies did not engage in any pursuits, instead calling in Air One (Volusia County Sheriff's Office Helicopter) to respond, follow and help protect the public from the reckless behavior on our roads," the Facebook post said.

The teen faces several charges including fleeing at high speed, reckless driving, possession of a counterfeit license plate and other traffic violations.