Florida may see higher speed limits as a Senate bill moves forward

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Highway speeds could increase in Florida as a bill moves forward to the state Senate.

The transportation bill would boost the maximum speed limit on interstates and Florida's Turnpike from 70 to 75 mph.

WATCH BELOW: Florida Senate bill seeks to raise speed limits

Senate Bill 462, a bill introduced by state Sen. Nick DiCeglie from Pinellas County, would require the Department of Transportation to increase the maximum speed from 65 to 70 mph on four-lane divided highways in rural areas.

The bill would also raise the speed limits from 60 to 65 mph, where deemed "safe and advisable."

Some drivers like Bernardo Nichele are in full support.

"People can go a little bit faster without putting everyone in danger, so I think it will work," Nichele said. "Raising it a little bit is not the problem. I think the problem is people are distracted."

Some said cellphones are the problem on the highways, but others, like Raymond Rawls, worry the speed limit change will only put drivers in danger.

"We have enough accidents now. If they want to do something constructive, hire more state troopers, write some tickets," Rawls said. ”But adding speed, you might as well give an arsonist a match."

There are at least 18 states that have maximum speeds of 75 mph. The bill must pass two committees before coming to the full Senate for a vote.