Florida man opens front door, bitten by alligator

7-foot, 10-inch gator captured, euthanized
Courtesy of WOFL Fox 35 Orlando
This photograph, obtained by the Fox affiliate in Orlando, shows the alligator that bit a man after he heard a noise and opened the front door to his home in Daytona Beach.
Courtesy photo of gator that bit man at front door in Daytona Beach
Posted at 10:54 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 10:54:38-05

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten by an alligator that showed up at his front door Friday night, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at a home in Daytona Beach.

"The resident opened the front door after hearing a noise, believing it was someone looking for his son," McCallister said in a news release. "The alligator lunged, and he was bitten in the upper thigh."

WOFL, the Fox affiliate in Orlando, obtained a photograph of the gator lurking by the front door.

Police found the gator near the front entrance and called Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers.

State-certified trapper Curtis Lucas was then called to capture the 7-foot, 10-inch-long reptile, which had retreated under a trailer by the time he arrived, he told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Lucas eventually captured and euthanized the gator.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening, McCallister said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
