Florida man cooks up iguana egg omelet amid rising cost of chicken eggs

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — If you're worried about the price of eggs, a Florida hunter said he has a substitute you might want to consider.

How does iguana eggs with bacon sound?

WATCH BELOW: Florida man cooks up omelet using iguana eggs

John Johnson, the owner and founder of Down Goes Iguana, said the eggs from these South Florida pests don't taste any different than chicken eggs.

"It's all yolk," Johnson said.

WBBH reporter Ryan Arbogast in Fort Myers sat down for a taste test.

"It doesn't smell like anything," Arbogast said.

On the day Arbogast visited the Florida hunter turned chef, Johnson stirred up the eggs and used them in an omelet with peppers and onions.

"It doesn't taste like anything, just tastes like a regular omelet," Arbogast said.

"It tastes like eggs because they are eggs," Johnson said.

It's safe to say that it doesn't get more Florida than this.

Quail eggs have been another alternative to chicken eggs, with a business in Port St. Lucie seeing a surge in demand.