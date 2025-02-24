Chicken egg shortage has Port St. Lucie farmers hatching a new plan

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV is hearing your concerns about egg shortages on our grocery shelves.

Some residents in Port St. Lucie are finding new ways to make sure their fridges are stocked with eggs — even if they're not from chickens.

Egg shortage has Port St. Lucie farmers hatching a new plan

In Jocelyn Ribeiro's backyard, there could be a solution to the shortage that has affected cities across the U.S.

"The more we learn, the more we fall in love with the bird," Ribeiro said.

Ribeiro is talking about raising quail and her family has nearly 400 of them.

In 2021, the Ribeiro family started Quail Quest in Port St Lucie, selling quail, quail eggs and quail-related products.

"We're seeing people that are seriously interested in wanting to learn more," Ribeiro said.

Quail eggs are smaller than chicken eggs — about a third of the size — but they are nutrient-dense in Vitamin A, B12 and iron.

Riberio said a shortage of chicken eggs has more people opting for quail eggs.

"We are having a hard time keeping up for our local people," Ribeiro said, 'which I'm definitely not complaining about that."

Ribeiro said some people are even raising quail themselves.

"We've been having a big spike of people who are wanting the physical bird," Ribeiro said.

Port St. Lucie doesn't allow backyard chicken farms but does allow residents to raise up to 100 non-native quail species.

"Every day it's very consistent," Ribeiro said. "I don't have to go looking for my lost ingredient because my ingredients are already being raised here."

That not only saves time and money, but Ribeiro said she's getting the whole family involved.

"That's the biggest profit for me," Ribeiro said. "It's being able to teach my kids exactly what it means to be a farmer."

