Florida man admits to shooting Walmart delivery drone with 9mm pistol, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Central Florida was arrested this week after deputies said he shot down a Walmart delivery drone that was flying over his home.

The incident occurred Wednesday in the Clermont area about 25 miles west of Orlando.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies found a bullet hole in the payload that the drone was carrying.

Witnesses identified the suspect in the shooting as Dennis Winn, 72, and directed deputies to his residence.

Investigators said Winn admitted to shooting at the drone once with a 9mm pistol.

He faces the following charges:

