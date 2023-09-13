Florida man accused of hanging swastika flags, racist banners over Interstate 4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man is in custody after the Department of Law Enforcement said he hung racist, hate-filled banners over a busy interstate.

Jason Brown, 48, of Cape Canaveral, was arrested after the FDLE said he put up swastikas and other antisemitic banners directly over Interstate 4 in Orlando on June 10.

They said Brown claims to be a member of "Order of the Black Sun" an antisemitic, extremist group.

Investigators said he and others placed banners along a fence without receiving written permission, which is a violation of state law, according to FDLE.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 269, which included provisions that prohibit individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure or property without permission.

FDLE said there are currently three outstanding arrest warrants for additional demonstrators who live out of state and whose actions were in violation of the newly enacted state law.

"We want to thank Governor DeSantis for his support of law enforcement and for the signing of HB 269, giving us the tools to arrest this hate-filled radical," FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. "This activity will not be tolerated in the greatest state in the country, Florida."

Brown will face charges of criminal mischief.

"Florida is a law-and-order state. Today's arrest demonstrates Florida's commitment to protecting residents from attention-seeking extremists," Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner said.