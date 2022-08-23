Watch Now
Florida mail carrier attacked by dogs when truck broke down

Posted at 12:16 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 12:16:40-04

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Five dogs mauled a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service after her truck broke down along a road in north Florida, officials said.

Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found the 61-year-old woman on the ground when they arrived at the scene in Interlachen Lake Estates on Sunday afternoon, sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post.

They also found the dogs inside a fence at a nearby residence.

A nearby resident told deputies they heard the woman screaming for help and saw five dogs attacking her.

Several neighbors tried pulling the dogs off the woman and one shot a gun into the air to scare the dogs away, the report said.

Deputies started first aid on the woman, who was severely bleeding. They applied tourniquets until a rescue unit arrived and took the woman to a hospital, officials said.

The woman was then flown to a trauma center in Gainesville, where she was in critical condition on Monday.

The county's animal control unit took custody of the dogs.

An investigation is continuing

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
