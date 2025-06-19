Florida Lottery warns players to be on alert for bogus phone calls, upfront fees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery issued a warning Thursday for players to be on the lookout for scammers.

Officials said there have been rising reports of scam phone calls, so they are asking players to be on "high alert."

"Scammers are falsely claiming individuals have won large lottery prizes and then requesting upfront payments for 'taxes' or asking for sensitive personal information," the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

Lottery officials emphasized that it will never contact players to inform them of a prize via phone call, social media or text message. Also, the Florida Lottery will never request money to claim a prize.

"These scams are not only deceitful — they're dangerous," Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. "We want to remind our players that the Florida Lottery does not charge fees to claim prizes, and you should never provide your Social Security number, bank details, or make any form of payment in response to a call or message claiming you've won."

The lottery said they urge anyone who receives a suspicious call, email or message to do the following:



When in doubt, hang up and end the call as soon as possible. Do not provide any personal or financial information. The Florida Lottery will never call and ask for your personal information

Report the scam. It is important to report all scams to the Florida Lottery's Division of Security at (850) 487-7730 or to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 1-800-HELP-FLA



Lottery winnings can only be claimed in person at lottery offices or by mail, provided the player has a valid winning ticket. Visit the Florida Lottery's Security Center for more information on scams and how to protect yourself.