Florida lawmakers push for stricter petition rules in wake of fraud allegations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Is Florida’s ballot initiative process broken? Or is it set to become ‘pay-to-play democracy?’

That was the central question debated in Tallahassee Thursday as lawmakers discussed a proposed bill aimed at reforming Florida’s petition-gathering process ahead of the 2026 election.

In Florida’s last cycle, two high-profile ballot initiatives — one to loosen abortion restrictions and another to legalize recreational marijuana — failed to reach the 60% threshold needed to become law. Now, state lawmakers are considering raising the bar even higher for future proposed amendments to reach voters.

Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-Fort Myers), sponsor of HB 1205, argued that the petition process is in urgent need of reform to protect Floridians from fraud.

“The initiative petition process is broken, and we need to put in safeguards to protect the citizens of the state of Florida from the known fraud that we know is occurring,” Persons-Mulicka said.

Her 30-page bill proposes a range of new requirements:



Voters signing petitions would have to provide additional personal information, such as a driver’s license number or Social Security number.

Petition gatherers would need to be Florida residents, U.S. citizens, and free of felony convictions.

Sponsors of constitutional amendments would be required to post a million-dollar bond to ensure they pay any fines imposed for violations.

“This process is incredibly important,” Persons-Mulicka said. “Our state constitution, it’s our constitution. It belongs to the people of Florida, and we need to ensure we have integrity in the initiative process.”

The reform was initially championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who called for a special session months ago, in part, to address concerns of signature fraud in the 2024 election. A state report revealed that more than 100 petition gatherers had engaged in criminal activity, leading to the invalidation of thousands of signatures.

“Both leaders have indicated they want to do the overhaul of the petition process,” said DeSantis on Tuesday. “And I really think that’s something that’s important.”

Republicans in the Thursday committee hearing voiced their support for the bill, advancing it with their supermajority.

“If you care about the integrity of the process, this bill moves to ensure that integrity,” said Rep. Sam Greco (R-Palm Coast).

“Our constitution should not be easy to change,” said Rep. Philip Wayne Griffitts Jr. (R-Panama City).

However, critics argue the bill could undermine direct democracy by imposing too many restrictions on the petition process. Matt Grocholske, a volunteer with the Yes On Four campaign, said the legislation would allow only those with enough time and money access to the ballot.

“It completely kills any initiative for any folks that want to get grassroots amendments on the ballot,” Grocholske said.

Many Democrats agreed. Some during the Thursday committee asserted that the bill violates both the U.S. and state constitutions.

“With this bill — we the legislature — are telling everyone that we are afraid of the voices of the people,” said Rep. Daryl Campbell (D-Fort Lauderdale).

“This bill is about consolidating power in the hands of politicians and special interests,” said Rep. Dotie Joseph (D-North Miami).

HB 1205 is set to go to its second committee for further review in the coming days. There is also a Senate version of the legislation, which contains different provisions, signaling that negotiations between the chambers are likely before the final version of the bill reaches the floors for a vote.