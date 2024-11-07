"Yes on 4" Campaign Organizers Lay Out Next Steps After Failed Vote

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pro-choice advocates are taking a hard look at their campaign to figure out next steps to expand abortion access in Florida.

Organizers with “Yes on 4” hoped to overturn Florida’s six-week ban on most abortions, but a majority vote of 57% was not enough, as getting abortion protections in the state constitution hinged on 60% voter approval.

While supporters say they are disappointed, they are now shifting their focus to what’s next.

Meanwhile, election night ended in a victorious win for those who fought to keep Florida’s existing abortion laws.

"This amendment basically would have allowed unregulated abortion in almost every category," said John Stemberger, President of Liberty Council.

But those wanting to expand abortion access say the failed vote was critical for reproductive freedom.

"We gotta get serious because we have to tell these people to repeal this ban," said Lauren Brenzel, Campaign Director of 'Yes on 4'.

Organizers who got the amendment on the ballot are focusing on the numbers over defeat.

"57% of people voted to end Florida’s abortion ban, and I think this in the context of an incredible conservative national electorate where in every state that had a 50% threshold, abortion won last night," said Brenzel.

They say they are now shifting their efforts to reaching lawmakers, taking personal stories straight to Tallahassee.

"Anya Cook who lost half of the blood in her body, and almost died on the floor of a public restroom, I would like to ask them about the teenager in Lakeland who was forced to continue a pregnancy that was a result of rape," said Brenzel.

They plan on connecting with a coalition of organizations to mobilize until the next legislative session.

As they begin their work, pro-life advocates are celebrating.

"It’s an amazing victory and really what the substance of this is, is that Florida is rejecting extreme abortion policy," said Stemberg.



