Florida is 3rd most restrictive state when it comes to access to contraception, according to research

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New research finds Florida to be one of the most restrictive states, when it comes to access to contraception.

The non-partisan nonprofit Population Reference Bureau compared laws relating to contraception in all 50 states and D.C. and found Florida to be the third most restrictive.

Researchers looked at how the laws impacted affordability, availability, and the overall climate impacting health care policies.

We asked those researchers why they considered Florida’s policies so restrictive.

"For example, it requires abstinence only sex education, and it allows providers to refuse care for religious or and moral reasons, as well as restricting the ability of minors to consent to their own care," Cathryn Streifel told WPTV.

While Florida chose not to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, the state does have an exception that expands access to family planning care. The state just extended that access thru 2030.