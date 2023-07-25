Florida Highway Patrol taking bite out of competition in 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Voting is underway to determine which state has the best-looking highway patrol cruiser in the country, and Florida hopes one of its favorite reptiles can help bring home the top prize.

The Florida Highway Patrol entered the annual American Association of State Troopers' "Best Looking Cruiser" contest.

Competitors from across the nation submitted pictures representative of their state, vying for the opportunity to win the vote and be named best-looking cruiser.

The winning cruiser will serve as the cover vehicle for the 2024 American Association of State Troopers wall calendar. Proceeds benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

For this year's contest, the FHP submitted a picture of a 2019 Dodge Charger with an alligator in the foreground.

"Entering 'America's Best Looking Cruiser Contest' is an opportunity for FHP and the community we protect to stand proudly behind our public safety mission and Florida’s reputation as a law-and-order state," Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner said. "The FHP Black and Tan, as it's known, is widely recognized as a symbol of our core values. When people see a Florida State Trooper, they know that they are there for protection and can expect professional and competent service. A vote for FHP is a vote for Florida."

The competition, which lasts through July 31 at noon, has even elicited a little friendly trash talk on social media among agencies across the country.

Click here to cast your vote for the Florida Highway Patrol.