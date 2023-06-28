Watch Now
Florida government offices to close for 'Freedom Summer'

DeSantis says state offices will be closed this Monday ahead of Independence Day
Florida Capitol patriotic background
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jun 28, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State offices in Florida will be closed this Monday ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that state offices will be closed July 3, in addition to the Fourth of July.

"I am proud to recognize our state employees for their service to Floridians," DeSantis said in a statement. "Following an historic legislative session, where we enshrined medical freedom, secured school choice expansion and provided the largest tax cut package in Florida history, I hope our hard-working state employees use this additional time off to enjoy 'Freedom Summer in Florida' with their loved ones."

State offices will reopen July 5.

