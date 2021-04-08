Watch
NewsState

Actions

LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference at PortMiami

items.[0].image.alt
NBC News Channel
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Port Canaveral on March 26, 2021.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Port Canaveral on March 26, 2021.jpg
Posted at 9:58 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 11:46:25-04

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference on Thursday at PortMiami.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right