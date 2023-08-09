Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney Monique Worrell for 'neglect of duty'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial Circuit, representing Orange and Osceola counties, for what he called "neglect of duty and incompetence."

This is the second state attorney DeSantis has suspended in the last year.

At a news conference in Tallahassee, DeSantis said Worrell has not faithfully prosecuted violent crime and has been "clearly and fundamentally derelict" in enforcing state laws.

The governor said Worrell's practices and policies have allowed suspects to avoid minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes and drug trafficking, allowed juvenile offenders to avoid serious charges and incarceration, and limited charges for child pornography suspects.

"Prosecutors have a duty to faithfully enforce the law. One's political agenda cannot trump this solemn duty," DeSantis said. "Refusing to faithfully enforce the laws of Florida puts our communities in danger and victimizes innocent Floridians."

Worrell has not publicly commented on her suspension. She's being replaced by Andrew Bain, who most recently served as an Orange County judge in the 9th Judicial Circuit.

DeSantis previously suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County in August of last year for "neglect of duty."

According to an executive order, DeSantis said Warren refused of prosecute "abortion crimes" related to several state laws which protect "the lives of unborn children."

E.W. Scripps Co. Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren announces during a news conference that he's filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, Aug. 17, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Warren has sued the governor and is appealing the suspension in an effort to get his job back.