Watch
NewsState

Actions

Florida Ron Gov. DeSantis speaks about disaster relief in Panama City Beach

Governor announces more than $111 million in long-term disaster recovery awards
items.[0].videoTitle
Just hours after signing a controversial election reform bill into law in Palm Beach County, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday held a news conference in the Florida Panhandle about disaster relief following 2018's Hurricane Michael.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Panama City Beach on May 6, 2021.jpg
Posted at 10:06 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 11:58:24-04

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Just hours after signing a controversial election reform bill into law in Palm Beach County, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday held a news conference in the Florida Panhandle about disaster relief.

The governor announced more than $111 million in long-term disaster recovery awards for 22 Florida communities that were impacted by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

More than $21 million is going to Panama City Beach for infrastructure repairs.

"Panama City Beach sustained beach erosion during Hurricane Michael," DeSantis said. "That's also facilitated flooding during subsequent storms."

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

Florida Ron Gov. DeSantis speaks about disaster relief in Panama City Beach

Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a Category 5 hurricane in October of 2018.

"This is something that will help us prepare for future storms, and also reduce post-disaster costs and losses," DeSantis said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right