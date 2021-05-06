PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Just hours after signing a controversial election reform bill into law in Palm Beach County, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday held a news conference in the Florida Panhandle about disaster relief.

The governor announced more than $111 million in long-term disaster recovery awards for 22 Florida communities that were impacted by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

More than $21 million is going to Panama City Beach for infrastructure repairs.

"Panama City Beach sustained beach erosion during Hurricane Michael," DeSantis said. "That's also facilitated flooding during subsequent storms."

Florida Ron Gov. DeSantis speaks about disaster relief in Panama City Beach

Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a Category 5 hurricane in October of 2018.

"This is something that will help us prepare for future storms, and also reduce post-disaster costs and losses," DeSantis said.