Florida girl stabbed 114 times by 14-year-old classmate, state attorney says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida teen accused of stabbing his 13-year-old classmate will be tried as an adult, according to a grand jury indictment released Thursday.

Aiden Fucci, 14, is accused of stabbing Tristyn Bailey 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area in St. John’s County earlier this month.

According to court documents, Fucci admitted to being with Bailey on May 8, the night she died, and to pushing her down.

Deputies say two people matching their descriptions can be seen walking towards the wooded area on surveillance footage, but only one person resembling Fucci can be seen walking back.

An outfit matching the one seen in the video was found at Fucci’s home and the clothes tested positive for blood, according to court documents.

R.J. Larizza, state attorney for the 7th Circuit, says the brutal attack called for a more severe charge.

"At least 49 of those stab wounds were to the hands, arms and the head. They were defensive in nature," Larizza said.

Premeditation was also indicated by statements Fucci reportedly made to witnesses in the weeks leading up to the murder that he "intended to kill someone by taking them in the woods and stabbing them," Larizza said.

While Bailey was still missing, Fucci posted a selfie to Snapchat while flashing a peace sign from the back of a police vehicle.

"Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately" was written over the selfie.

After Thursday's news conference, Bailey’s family released a statement recognizing the work of the sheriff's office and state attorney's office while thanking people in the community for their support.

You can read the full statement below:

We appreciate that today's outcome is directly the result of the thorough and comprehensive work from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office along with the 7th District State Attorney's office as part of the initial steps to bring justice for Tristyn's murder. We would specifically like to recognize the Criminal Investigations Unit of the SJSO.

We greatly appreciate the tremendous community outpouring from all parts of the world. Particularly for those in St. Johns that have helped from the Mother's Day search, the vigils, remembrances and memorials. With the press conference sharing details of this heinous crime, the caring and love shown from the people and businesses to raise up the memory of Tristyn and the resolve of our community serve as a beacon of light in the darkness. As shared in the Celebration of Life on the battle of the two wolves, it helps us to feed the good wolf.

We also would like to thank the Jacksonville media for respecting our privacy while we mourn the loss of Tristyn. A special thanks to News4Jax for livestreaming the Celebration of Life to enable people globally to observe the service. We do ask for your continued respect for our privacy as well as of Tristyn's teammates and her school.

As we move forward, we will seek to keep Tristyn's memory alive and the spirit of the community.

Our thanks, The Bailey 7

