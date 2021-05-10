Missing 13-year-old Florida girl found dead; classmate accused of murder

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old Florida girl who was reported missing near Jacksovnille has been found dead, and her classmate has been arrested on a murder charge.

The body of Tristyn Bailey was discovered Sunday night in a wooded area in St. Johns County, Sheriff Robert Hardwick confirmed Monday morning during a news conference.

A 14-year-old boy who attended the same school as Tristyn has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

Hardwick wouldn't discuss many of the details, including how Tristyn died, but did say she was fully clothed when the body was found.

"This is a long process," he said. "We're in the very early stages of this."