Missing 13-year-old Florida girl found dead; classmate accused of murder

14-year-old classmate faces charge of second-degree murder
Tristyn Bailey, 13, was reported missing and later found dead in St. Johns County.
Tristyn Bailey, 13-year-old Florida girl found dead
Posted at 6:17 AM, May 10, 2021
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old Florida girl who was reported missing near Jacksovnille has been found dead, and her classmate has been arrested on a murder charge.

The body of Tristyn Bailey was discovered Sunday night in a wooded area in St. Johns County, Sheriff Robert Hardwick confirmed Monday morning during a news conference.

A 14-year-old boy who attended the same school as Tristyn has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

Hardwick wouldn't discuss many of the details, including how Tristyn died, but did say she was fully clothed when the body was found.

"This is a long process," he said. "We're in the very early stages of this."

