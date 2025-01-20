Florida firefighters rescue 10-foot gator from storm drain

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Firefighters in Florida save lives every day, including creatures with very sharp teeth that find themselves in precarious situations.

According to a post on the Cape Coral Fire Department's Facebook page, a passerby spotted an alligator trapped in a storm drain.

Photos showed only the gator's snout ominously peering out from the drain.

The department reported that firefighters assisted a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation trapper in rescuing the alligator, which measured 10 feet 6 inches.

Officials used a winch on a truck to lift the lid off the culvert, then helped the trapper remove the alligator from the drain and load it onto the truck.

The department stated that the reptile would be taken to a gator farm to "live out his life and possibly be part of a breeding program."