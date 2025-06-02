TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed two new bills aimed at cracking down on unlawful occupancy in commercial properties, hotels, and motels, expanding the state’s already tough stance on squatting.

The move comes just a year after Florida enacted an anti-squatting law focused on private residences, which streamlined the eviction process and imposed harsher penalties for violations.

Florida expands anti-squatting laws to include commercial properties and hotels

Online, the issue of squatters and difficult evictions has become increasingly visible. Stories from Georgia to Arizona illustrate the nationwide challenges property owners face when trying to remove unauthorized occupants.

In Sarasota on Monday, Gov. DeSantis signed SB 322 and SB 606, considering them necessary steps to stop exploitation and simplify what can often be a legally complicated eviction process.

“I mean, this stuff does not require, like, an OJ Simpson trial, right? I mean, like, literally, you just you're either there or you're not legally, and it should be very easy to establish. And so what you don't want is to create all this cumbersome bureaucracy so that it incentivizes people to do this,” said DeSantis.

New Enforcement Measures

Under SB 322, commercial property owners will be able to submit a form to the local sheriff requesting expedited removal of anyone unlawfully occupying their property. SB 606 allows police to remove—or arrest—individuals from hotels or motels if they fail to check out on time and refuse to pay after receiving written notice.

Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman (R–Boca Raton) carried one of the bills in the House. During the AM bill signing, she highlighted examples of squatters causing serious problems around the state.

“We have several instances in Gainesville where a motel was taken over by nine persons, causing $15,000 in damage,” she said. “In Melbourne, a warehouse was taken over and had been storing illicit items and trafficking, allegedly trafficking, persons out of it. And nearby here in the Tampa Westshore mall, several places had been abandoned and taken over by squatters. The remedy to this is our bill.”

Bipartisan Support—But Not Without Concern

Both bills passed with strong bipartisan backing, but not all lawmakers were on board. Critics have argued that the laws risk worsening homelessness by penalizing people in desperate situations without offering meaningful support or alternatives.

“So that we’re not just kicking people onto the streets, creating another layer of responsibility and burden for us as lawmakers with no plan,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani (D–Orlando) during debate on a version of SB 606, in April.

Despite the criticism, both SB 322 and SB 606 will go into effect on July 1, 2025, reinforcing Florida’s position as one of the most aggressive states in the nation when it comes to anti-squatting laws.

Restaurant Transparency Requirement

Another provision within SB 606, set to begin in July 2026, will require restaurants to clearly display service charges, automatic gratuities, credit card fees, and delivery costs on their menus, websites, and mobile apps.

