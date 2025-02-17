Squatter discovered in Vero Beach home changed locks and had fake lease, sheriff says

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Deputies report that a man created a phony lease, changed the locks, and lived in a property for three months without permission.

An Indian River County resident has been arrested once more for unauthorized squatting. WPTV’s Romelo Styles spoke with neighbors who had assumed the man was simply another member of the community.

The homeowners of a rental property on 12th Street Southwest in Vero Beach discovered that the locks had been changed when they attempted to access their home.

This situation led deputies to Tommy Terrell, whom investigators identified as the illegal squatter.

Terrell claimed to have been living in the house since November, much to the surprise of the unsuspecting neighbors.

"Usually, I just saw him walking around the neighborhood and then going back in," said Elieser Portuondo, who lives across the street. Even upon seeing the actual homeowners, he didn't suspect anything was amiss.

"The first time I met the actual owners, I thought he was just there securing the house," Portuondo added.

Then, everything changed when the deputies arrived.

"It's pretty crazy. One minute you’re out here, and the next minute, you see someone pull up, cops show up, and they’re knocking on your door asking if you’ve ever seen someone living here," Portuondo recounted.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers confirmed that this isn’t Terrell’s first run-in with the law regarding squatting. An arrest warrant indicates he was on probation for a similar offense when deputies uncovered the counterfeit lease last week and subsequently arrested him.

"This guy just decided to move into this house and presented some fake documents to the deputy," Sheriff Flowers stated.

This type of fraud is becoming increasingly common, according to the sheriff.

"Our Clerk of Courts Office is aware of this and can provide a protection mechanism on your real estate, similar to a credit hold, if needed," he said.

Sheriff Flowers emphasized that if someone attempts to claim your property unlawfully, the county will inform you.

As for Portuondo, he noted that this neighborhood is familiar with squatter incidents.

"I've seen at least one more squatter at a house around the corner," he remarked.

Sheriff Flowers stressed the importance of keeping an eye on not only your own properties but also those in your neighborhood.

“I encourage neighbors and friends to monitor vacant houses closely to prevent a squatter from taking residence and potentially causing damage,” he advised.

Terrell is now facing two felony charges for burglary and for presenting false documentation.